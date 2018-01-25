Sen. Menendez to be tried on 7 fewer charges in bribery case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A judge has granted a request to acquit U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a co-defendant on seven charges, leaving 11 to be considered against them when they're retried in a corruption case.

The resolved charges all dealt with alleged bribery involving political donations to the New Jersey Democrat by Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.

Defense lawyers argued the donations had to be tied to specific acts by Menendez to be considered bribes. That's a higher standard than the one applied to gifts Melgen gave to Menendez.

Bribery, fraud and conspiracy are among the remaining charges against the two men.

The first trial ended in a hung jury last fall. The government said last week it will retry the pair. A date hasn't been set.