Stich, Sukova elected to International Tennis Hall of Fame

By  Associated Press
2018/01/25 06:39

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Michael Stich and Helena Sukova have been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2018 was announced Wednesday.

Stich won the 1991 Wimbledon singles championship and paired with John McEnroe to win the doubles title at the All England Club the following year. The German reached No. 2 in the rankings and was a two-time runner-up at major tournaments.

Sukova won a career Grand Slam in women's doubles, with four titles at Wimbledon, two at the U.S. Open and one apiece at the French Open and Australian Open. She also won six mixed major titles in doubles titles and helped the Czech Republic win four Fed Cup championships.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 21.

