2 world champions among 45 Australians for Pyeongchang

SYDNEY (AP) — World champions Britt Cox (moguls) and Scotty James (snowboard halfpipe) are among 45 athletes named to the Australian team for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The Australian Olympic Committee said Thursday that Alex Pullin, ranked No. 1 in snowboard, and Sochi 2014 aerials medalists Lydia Lassila and David Morris, were also included.

Lassila, one of the 17 team members to win a medal in the 2017-18 winter season with gold and silver at a World Cup event last weekend, is competing in her fifth games.

Snowboarders Belle Brockhoff (cross) and Jessica Rich (slopestyle) and freeskier Russ Henshaw have been selected but their participation is subject to medical clearance.

Chef de mission Ian Chesterman says "this is the best performed team that we've taken to an Olympic Games with a large number of athletes who have established that they are among the very best in their sports globally."

The Pyeongchang Games begin Feb. 9.