  1. Home
  2. World

Lazio strengthens 3rd-place position by beating Udinese 3-0

By  Associated Press
2018/01/25 04:41

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic kicks the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at the Rome Olympic stadium Wednesday, Jan.

Udinese goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri grabs the ball ahead of Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese,

Lazio's Nani fires a shot during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at the Rome Olympic stadium Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/G

Lazio's Marco Parolo and Udinese's Emil Hallfresson vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Udinese, at the Rome Olympic st

Lazio's Felipe Anderson, right, celebrates with his teammate Luis Alberto after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Serie A soccer match between La

ROME (AP) — Lazio strengthened its third-place position with a 3-0 win over Udinese in Serie A on Wednesday in a match that was postponed from November.

Lazio went ahead with the help of an own-goal midway through the first half from Samir Santos.

With top scorer Ciro Immobile out injured, replacement Nani added another following a perfect cross from Felipe Anderson.

Anderson then finished off a counterattack three minutes from time as Lazio stretched its unbeaten run to six matches.

Lazio moved three points ahead of fourth-place Inter Milan, although still trails leader Juventus and second-place Napoli by eight and seven points, respectively.

In its last five matches, Lazio has outscored the opposition 13-3.

The match was postponed two months ago due to heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch.

___

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA