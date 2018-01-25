Guatemala prosecutor says president should be investigated

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's chief prosecutor says President Jimmy Morales should be investigated for reports he spent government money on lavish personal items like designer glasses, expensive whiskey and clothing.

Thelma Aldama was responding Wednesday to reports by the Nuestro Diario newspaper that Morales had made about $40,000 on such purchases, including a $3,000 pair of glasses and a $420 bottle of scotch.

Auditors have already said they would demand that about $27,000 spent on clothing, footwear and personal services be repaid.

Morales has said he was not aware of the purchases, which were made by the secret service agency. He has also said he was not required to pay such expenses out of his own pocket.