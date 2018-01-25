New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|124.90
|Up
|1.50
|Mar
|121.25
|123.10
|120.70
|122.50
|Up
|1.55
|May
|123.70
|125.45
|123.20
|124.90
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|126.15
|127.85
|125.60
|127.30
|Up
|1.55
|Sep
|128.45
|130.15
|128.00
|129.70
|Up
|1.55
|Dec
|131.90
|133.65
|131.60
|133.20
|Up
|1.60
|Mar
|135.00
|136.85
|134.90
|136.55
|Up
|1.70
|May
|138.70
|138.70
|138.15
|138.50
|Up
|1.70
|Jul
|140.45
|140.45
|140.30
|140.30
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|142.20
|142.20
|142.00
|142.00
|Up
|1.70
|Dec
|144.95
|144.95
|144.75
|144.75
|Up
|1.65
|Mar
|147.45
|Up
|1.65
|May
|148.45
|149.20
|148.45
|149.20
|Up
|1.65
|Jul
|150.00
|150.90
|150.00
|150.90
|Up
|1.70
|Sep
|152.60
|Up
|1.70
|Dec
|154.45
|Up
|1.70