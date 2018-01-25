  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/01/25 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 124.90 Up 1.50
Mar 121.25 123.10 120.70 122.50 Up 1.55
May 123.70 125.45 123.20 124.90 Up 1.50
Jul 126.15 127.85 125.60 127.30 Up 1.55
Sep 128.45 130.15 128.00 129.70 Up 1.55
Dec 131.90 133.65 131.60 133.20 Up 1.60
Mar 135.00 136.85 134.90 136.55 Up 1.70
May 138.70 138.70 138.15 138.50 Up 1.70
Jul 140.45 140.45 140.30 140.30 Up 1.75
Sep 142.20 142.20 142.00 142.00 Up 1.70
Dec 144.95 144.95 144.75 144.75 Up 1.65
Mar 147.45 Up 1.65
May 148.45 149.20 148.45 149.20 Up 1.65
Jul 150.00 150.90 150.00 150.90 Up 1.70
Sep 152.60 Up 1.70
Dec 154.45 Up 1.70