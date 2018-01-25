US criticizes Russia for arming Myanmar amid Rohingya crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is criticizing Russia for approving sales of fighter jets to Myanmar's military despite its deadly operations against Rohingya Muslims.

Russian defense officials used a visit to Myanmar this week to announce a deal to deliver six Su-30 fighter jets. They said Myanmar is also interested in buying Russian navy ships and land weapons.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the majority of the world wants the Myanmar crisis resolved peacefully. She says Russia's weapons sales could aggravate the situation, creating more suffering and instability. Nauert says Russia instead could "show solidarity through humanitarian assistance" to the Rohingya.

The United States and many others refuse to sell weapons to Myanmar.

The sales come as the U.S. is also accusing Russia of responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.