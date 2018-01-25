With 20 Oscar nods, Searchlight shows its value to Disney

NEW YORK (AP) — There's never a bad time for a film company to land 20 Oscar nominations, but the timing is especially good for Fox Searchlight.

Thanks to Guillermo del Toro's full-hearted monster romance "The Shape of Water" and Martin McDonagh's gleefully profane revenge drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Searchlight led all studios in Tuesday's Academy Award nominations.

The haul, which ties Searchlight's previous best showing, comes as the Walt Disney Co. is purchasing 21st Century Fox, Searchlight's parent company, for $52.4 billion. Disney's purchase of Fox is still pending regulatory approval

Proof of the value of the 24-year-old specialty stalwart, an awards-season regular, might not have been necessary for Disney. But it doesn't hurt, either.