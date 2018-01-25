How to dress in layers for winter, from a Minnesota expert

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dressing right for winter is useful whether you're heading to a tailgate party in Super Bowl host city Minneapolis, or just looking to enjoy outdoor activities in cold places.

Steve Schreader (SHRAY'-dur) of Midwest Mountaineering, an outdoor gear store in Minneapolis, says layering is key.

Begin with a long-sleeved base layer of light, breathable wool or synthetic fabric next to your skin. Next, a mid-layer, like a hoodie or fleece. Finally, add an outer shell like a puffy jacket.

Wear long underwear beneath canvas pants. For feet, wear light woolen socks under fluffy thick socks and good boots.

For head and face, use a beanie or stocking cap, a hood and a neck gaiter that can be stretched over noses, ears and cheeks.

For hands, wear liner gloves beneath mittens.