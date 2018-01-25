Business events scheduled for Thursday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday:

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for December, 10 a.m.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.