Videos of Border Patrol inspecting Florida bus angers groups

MIAMI (AP) — Videos of Border Patrol officers removing a woman from a Florida passenger bus are raising alarm over a routine immigration exercise that experts call questionable.

A witness and immigrant advocates say officers boarded a Greyhound bus and asked all the passengers for identification before taking a Jamaican woman into custody.

The U.S. Border Patrol said in a statement Tuesday that a routine immigration inspection was carried out Friday at the bus station where officers arrested a woman who had overstayed her tourist visa.

A witness said officers boarded the Miami-bound bus after it stopped in Fort Lauderdale and they went row by row, asking for IDs.

Greyhound spokeswoman Lanesha Gipson said in a statement the company cooperates with law enforcement agencies if they ask to board buses or enter stations.