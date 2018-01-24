Defamation case over display of swastika dismissed

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit by a New Hampshire antiques shop owner who said she was run out of business for displaying an old flour sack with a swastika symbol.

Nicole Guida closed her shop in Littleton, New Hampshire, last year. She alleged she got poor reviews and declining sales after Katherine Ferrier took to social media to denounce her display of a 1912 pre-Nazi era flour sack from the Lucky Flour company with the symbol.

The lawsuit said Ferrier called Guida a racist and anti-Semite. Ferrier said her comments are protected by the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions.

The Caledonian Record reports Guida's attorney withdrew in December, citing unspecified ethical reasons. She didn't meet a Jan. 2 deadline to replace him.

Guida didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

