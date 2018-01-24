The pressure is on for country upstarts Brothers Osborne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music upstarts Brothers Osborne may have started their career as underdogs, but now that they've been crowned the genre's biggest duo, the pressure is on.

Since releasing their debut album in 2016, Maryland-born brothers TJ and John Osborne have been racking up country music awards and making high-profile appearances, such as the 60th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday. Singer TJ Osborne says they feel like they've been handed the torch from their peers and feel an obligation to make the genre proud.

On their second album, "Port Saint Joe," due in April, they continue to explore Southern rock and country traditions.