After Bjoerndalen, Petter Northug out of Olympic team

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two-time gold medalist Petter Northug has failed to qualify for Norway's Olympic team.

Tore Ovrebo, head of sports at Norway's Olympic committee, says the 32-year-old Northug had not done well in recent competitions and also had been ill.

At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Northug won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. He added two team bronze medals four years later in Sochi.

Last week, Ole Einar Bjoerndalen failed to make Norway's biathlon team for Pyeongchang, missing out on a chance to compete at his seventh Olympics.