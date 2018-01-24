The Latest: 18 injured, 2 killed in Kentucky school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

8 a.m.

Officials in Kentucky say 18 people were injured and two were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school.

Detective Jody Cash, Kentucky State Patrol Public Affairs Officer, gave the updated figure in an email late Tuesday.

His update said a total of 16 people were wounded Tuesday by gunfire, two of them fatally, at Marshall County High School in rural western Kentucky. Another four had various injuries. Those injured or killed included 14 males and six females, ranging in age from 14 to 18.

Earlier, officials had said 17 people were injured and two were killed.

___

Midnight

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school.

Sixteen-year-old Alexandria Caporali says "no one screamed" during the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in rural western Kentucky.

Some of the children ran into classrooms to hide from the boy with the gun. Some ran out of the building, into the fields, across the streets, through the doors of nearby businesses.

Parents desperately searched for their teenagers; business owners pulled fleeing youths to safety; a state trooper rushed to the school, terrified he would find his own daughter among the dead.

A 15-year-old male student has been arrested in the shooting, which killed two classmates. A dozen others suffered gunshot wounds, and five were injured in the scramble to get away.