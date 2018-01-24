WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer got cranky at the chair umpire for a technology flaw in his Australian Open quarterfinal match, using the rare emotional outburst as motivation. It helped. The 36-year-old Federer, now the oldest semifinalist in Melbourne in 41 years, beat long-time rival Tomas Berdych 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4 Wednesday and will next face a challenge from the next generation. By John Pye. SENT: 830 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

GYM--DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT

LANSING, Mich. — After listening to the riveting pleas of more than 150 victims, a judge is set to sentence a Michigan doctor who parlayed his reputation and personal charm into years of sexual abuse by molesting Olympic gymnasts and other young female athletes instead of solving their sports injuries. By Ed White and Mike Householder. SENT: 530 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has dismissed talk of an Olympic boycott after some of Russia's top athletes were barred from competing at the Pyeongchang Games. SENT: 110 words, photos.

BKN--LEBRON-30K

SAN ANTONIO — LeBron James has made it a point not to revel in his accomplishments. He allowed himself a moment to savor this milestone, though. SENT: 540 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--MAN CITY-VULNERABLE DEFENSE

Six months into the season, there?s finally a glimmer of hope for Manchester City?s rivals. City might still be on course for a quadruple of trophies but there has been a defensive vulnerability in Pep Guardiola?s team since the turn of the year. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Arsenal and Chelsea are even at 0-0 going into the second leg of ther League Cup semifinals, with Manchester City awaiting in the final. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts Guingamp, while Monaco plays Lyon for a place in the last 16 of the French Cup. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Without Cristiano Ronaldo and other regular starters, Real Madrid hosts Leganes to try to defend a 1-0 win from the first leg in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-MASCHERANO'S FAREWELL

MADRID — Javier Mascherano bid farewell to Barcelona on Wednesday, saying he has lost the will to keep fighting to be a starter and needed a fresh start somewhere else. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE-DRAW

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — World Cup champion Germany will play France and the Netherlands when soccer's newest national-team competition kicks off in September. The Nations League draw on Wednesday also placed 2010 World Cup winner Spain in a group with England and Croatia. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa made a crucial breakthrough to remove Virat Kohli for 54 and limit India to 114-4 at tea on Day 1 of the third and final test on Wednesday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 510 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — LeBron gets 30,000, but Spurs beat slumping Cavs 114-102. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Avalanche lose 4-2 to Canadiens, ending 10-game win streak. SENT: 1,410 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.