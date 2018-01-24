Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;10;75%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Sunny and beautiful;24;15;N;5;54%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A touch of rain;9;7;A little p.m. rain;11;6;ENE;13;91%;81%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;18;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;SW;9;63%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;14;6;Spotty showers;10;3;SSW;23;87%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-14;-20;Some sun, very cold;-17;-20;NNE;12;69%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;18;4;Sunny and mild;16;3;N;8;43%;11%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;-22;-38;Partly sunny;-30;-39;ENE;14;92%;5%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;25;A morning t-storm;32;25;E;8;80%;68%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;9;4;Partly sunny, chilly;8;3;N;22;57%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;Areas of low clouds;27;21;SW;16;67%;30%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;Nice with sunshine;22;10;SE;17;45%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;34;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WNW;7;71%;61%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;High clouds;30;15;E;8;47%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A couple of showers;33;25;S;10;70%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly cloudy;16;8;WNW;15;78%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Sunshine, but cold;-4;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-11;ENE;11;15%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;5;-3;Mostly sunny;7;-2;SE;12;64%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Not as cool;11;8;Occasional rain;11;6;SSW;14;76%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;7;Mostly cloudy;20;9;ESE;10;65%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;WNW;12;59%;73%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;4;0;More clouds than sun;5;2;ESE;18;83%;30%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;13;7;Partly sunny;9;4;SW;12;80%;33%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog;0;-10;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-9;ENE;7;86%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;Variable cloudiness;3;-2;ESE;9;81%;17%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, not as warm;27;17;Becoming cloudy;24;20;E;18;57%;33%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Thunderstorm;27;18;Variable cloudiness;29;17;NNW;7;45%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;0;-9;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-10;NW;21;36%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;19;13;A shower or two;17;11;WNW;24;50%;57%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;25;16;Nice with sunshine;24;17;SE;30;61%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;ENE;5;60%;16%;8

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;30;21;High clouds;32;22;ENE;10;63%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;Partly sunny, milder;7;2;S;13;60%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;33;21;Mostly cloudy;31;21;NNE;18;57%;1%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;8;4;Spotty showers;6;2;SW;15;79%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;18;Mostly cloudy;25;18;NNE;15;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;18;9;S;15;40%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;NE;17;71%;11%;11

Delhi, India;Some sun;16;7;Hazy sunshine;21;7;WNW;14;72%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;11;-1;Partly sunny;14;-3;SSE;12;22%;11%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;24;15;Hazy sun;27;13;NNW;9;51%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;10;73%;72%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;8;3;Spotty showers;8;1;WNW;32;79%;77%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;14;3;Clouds and sun, mild;13;1;NNE;10;26%;34%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Rain and drizzle;17;9;WNW;21;79%;66%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;26;22;Clouds and sun;28;21;SE;20;78%;60%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny;28;16;NE;8;43%;44%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;26;21;A shower or two;24;20;ENE;24;76%;79%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with snow;2;1;Showers around;5;1;SW;32;91%;60%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;S;8;75%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;Nice with some sun;22;16;E;18;69%;7%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;Spotty showers;28;20;NNE;11;62%;76%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;31;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;NNE;9;32%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;19;4;Hazy sunshine;20;4;NNE;9;54%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain/snow showers;4;2;Chilly with some sun;4;2;NE;20;64%;8%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;WSW;21;73%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;28;21;Becoming cloudy;26;19;N;13;52%;7%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;27;15;ENE;11;52%;77%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;11;-4;Sunny and mild;14;-5;W;8;23%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;14;Hazy sunshine;27;13;WNW;10;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or two;12;2;Mostly sunny;17;2;WSW;7;51%;14%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;30;15;Mostly cloudy;29;14;N;24;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;-4;-10;Mostly sunny;-3;-10;S;13;67%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;NNE;7;63%;61%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;29;22;Partly sunny;31;23;SW;7;67%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;27;13;NNE;10;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A little a.m. rain;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;6;82%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;5;A t-storm in spots;13;6;NNE;12;73%;74%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SSW;8;71%;9%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;SSE;11;75%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds breaking;14;10;Spotty showers;14;9;NNW;18;67%;59%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;13;5;Sunny intervals;9;3;SW;22;77%;25%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;Cooler;17;8;E;8;46%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;29;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;SSW;9;75%;60%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;14;3;Showers around;9;2;NW;11;81%;81%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly cloudy;31;26;N;13;68%;44%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A couple of showers;29;23;NNE;9;79%;72%;4

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;ENE;9;64%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;27;16;Mostly sunny;30;20;SW;12;59%;24%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;20;7;Partly sunny;19;8;NNE;8;48%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;23;19;NE;25;59%;23%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;0;-6;Variable cloudiness;2;-4;SSW;17;92%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with sunshine;29;23;Sunshine and nice;30;23;ENE;20;62%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cooler;23;17;Low clouds;22;18;E;16;49%;52%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;-7;-16;Sunshine;-10;-15;W;9;64%;7%;2

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;-6;-12;Partial sunshine;-6;-7;SSW;12;66%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunlit and nice;28;21;Hazy sunshine;32;21;NNE;10;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;29;14;Thickening clouds;28;14;N;13;48%;9%;12

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;6;-4;Mostly sunny, breezy;1;-5;NW;29;29%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;13;8;A stray shower;11;7;NW;10;66%;79%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with clearing;-27;-36;Mostly sunny, frigid;-29;-35;NNE;12;81%;29%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;3;-2;Sun and clouds, cold;3;-2;WNW;13;50%;47%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;1;More clouds than sun;4;-3;SSW;13;75%;21%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;-8;-18;Sunny, but cold;-11;-16;WNW;17;62%;3%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;NNE;13;80%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;NNW;16;69%;64%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A shower or two;30;23;NE;12;72%;66%;5

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;13;7;Rain in the morning;8;3;WSW;10;75%;71%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;S;22;54%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;Nice with some sun;32;24;SSW;7;68%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NNE;15;71%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;33;21;An afternoon shower;33;22;ENE;7;53%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder with some sun;9;1;More clouds than sun;9;0;SE;10;69%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunlit and very cold;-11;-19;Sunny, but frigid;-12;-21;NNW;17;24%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;23;11;A shower in spots;21;12;WSW;13;53%;55%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;17;9;Mainly cloudy;16;9;WNW;8;81%;61%;1

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;12;71%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;1;-3;Sunshine and chilly;-1;-6;E;11;62%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow, then rain late;2;2;A little a.m. rain;5;2;SSW;19;95%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;A thunderstorm;33;24;WSW;10;66%;63%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;SSE;15;9%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Partly sunny;15;6;ESE;8;74%;8%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-4;-5;A wintry mix;5;3;SW;19;75%;84%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;9;A little rain;12;6;WNW;15;76%;87%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;18;An afternoon shower;27;17;ENE;18;63%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;ENE;20;71%;44%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Periods of sun, nice;25;17;N;14;70%;39%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;4;Sunny and delightful;25;4;ENE;6;17%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;SW;9;41%;9%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;22;An afternoon shower;27;21;N;9;79%;68%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds breaking;15;8;Cooler with rain;12;5;NNW;14;78%;65%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;10;4;A touch of rain;7;4;S;10;74%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, frigid;-9;-17;Frigid with sunshine;-8;-18;NW;9;22%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and chilly;4;0;Snow and rain;3;0;NE;21;77%;90%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;13;77%;57%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;1;-11;Mostly sunny;2;-9;SSE;8;74%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;27;23;Nice with sunshine;28;23;ENE;14;71%;27%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;5;3;Variable cloudiness;6;1;SW;21;77%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds, humid;30;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;NNE;26;66%;35%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;21;16;Low clouds;22;17;E;21;65%;40%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain late;3;2;Showers around;5;2;SW;23;88%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;11;0;Decreasing clouds;10;-4;SSE;8;59%;10%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, cooler;12;1;Brief p.m. showers;4;0;SE;9;83%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;17;4;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;NE;9;31%;51%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;15;12;Heavy showers;15;9;SW;24;73%;100%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;15;-1;Mostly sunny;13;0;E;4;41%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;4;-5;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-5;N;11;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;-3;-11;Sunny;-3;-5;SSW;10;52%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;19;10;Clouds and sun;16;9;SSE;1;55%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;18;8;Sunlit and pleasant;19;9;S;16;66%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but very cold;-23;-39;Sunny, but frigid;-23;-37;NNE;7;91%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;7;3;Cloudy, rain;5;2;SSE;11;69%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;6;0;Mostly cloudy;6;1;ENE;9;81%;7%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;30;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;NE;8;47%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow at times;-1;-3;Variable cloudiness;3;-1;SSW;18;89%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A wintry mix;4;2;Variable cloudiness;6;-1;S;16;87%;35%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny, breezy, humid;25;19;Humid with some sun;26;18;E;25;72%;27%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, pleasant;33;17;Partly sunny;33;19;WSW;7;55%;9%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;7;1;Cloudy and mild;8;0;NE;5;62%;44%;1

