Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;76;A morning shower;88;78;SSW;6;75%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Sunny and beautiful;76;59;N;3;54%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A touch of rain;49;44;A little p.m. rain;51;43;ENE;8;91%;81%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;65;50;Mostly sunny;66;52;SW;6;63%;5%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;58;43;Spotty showers;49;38;SSW;14;87%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;6;-5;Some sun, very cold;1;-3;NNE;7;69%;68%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;64;40;Sunny and mild;60;37;N;5;43%;11%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;-7;-37;Partly sunny;-22;-38;ENE;9;92%;5%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;77;A morning t-storm;90;77;E;5;80%;68%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;47;39;Partly sunny, chilly;47;37;N;14;57%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;79;68;Areas of low clouds;81;69;SW;10;67%;30%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;68;47;Nice with sunshine;72;50;SE;11;45%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;93;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;WNW;5;71%;61%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;85;60;High clouds;85;59;E;5;47%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;90;77;A couple of showers;91;78;S;6;70%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;62;49;Mostly cloudy;60;46;WNW;9;78%;70%;1

Beijing, China;Sunshine, but cold;25;12;Partly sunny, cold;27;12;ENE;7;15%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;41;27;Mostly sunny;45;28;SE;7;64%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Not as cool;52;47;Occasional rain;51;43;SSW;9;76%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;69;45;Mostly cloudy;68;47;ESE;6;65%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;65;A t-storm in spots;82;64;WNW;8;59%;73%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;39;31;More clouds than sun;41;35;ESE;11;83%;30%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;56;45;Partly sunny;48;39;SW;7;80%;33%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog;32;14;Mostly sunny, chilly;29;16;ENE;4;86%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;37;25;Variable cloudiness;37;28;ESE;6;81%;17%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, not as warm;80;62;Becoming cloudy;75;69;E;11;57%;33%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Thunderstorm;81;64;Variable cloudiness;84;63;NNW;4;45%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cold;32;15;Mostly sunny, cold;32;14;NW;13;36%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;67;55;A shower or two;63;52;WNW;15;50%;57%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;77;61;Nice with sunshine;75;63;SE;19;61%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny;82;65;ENE;3;60%;16%;8

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;86;70;High clouds;89;71;ENE;6;63%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;34;27;Partly sunny, milder;44;36;S;8;60%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;91;70;Mostly cloudy;88;70;NNE;11;57%;1%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;47;39;Spotty showers;43;36;SW;10;79%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;76;64;Mostly cloudy;78;65;NNE;9;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;63;38;Mostly sunny;65;48;S;9;40%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;88;75;NE;10;71%;11%;11

Delhi, India;Some sun;61;44;Hazy sunshine;70;45;WNW;9;72%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;52;31;Partly sunny;58;27;SSE;7;22%;11%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;76;59;Hazy sun;81;56;NNW;5;51%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;W;6;73%;72%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;47;38;Spotty showers;46;34;WNW;20;79%;77%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;57;38;Clouds and sun, mild;56;34;NNE;6;26%;34%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;63;54;Rain and drizzle;63;48;WNW;13;79%;66%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with clearing;79;71;Clouds and sun;82;70;SE;13;78%;60%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;Partly sunny;83;60;NE;5;43%;44%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;79;69;A shower or two;74;68;ENE;15;76%;79%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with snow;35;35;Showers around;41;34;SW;20;91%;60%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;S;5;75%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;72;61;Nice with some sun;71;61;E;11;69%;7%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;70;Spotty showers;82;68;NNE;7;62%;76%;4

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;87;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;56;NNE;5;32%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;67;39;Hazy sunshine;68;39;NNE;6;54%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain/snow showers;39;35;Chilly with some sun;40;35;NE;12;64%;8%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;88;78;A t-storm or two;87;77;WSW;13;73%;82%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;82;69;Becoming cloudy;80;67;N;8;52%;7%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;81;60;A t-storm in spots;80;59;ENE;7;52%;77%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;52;24;Sunny and mild;57;24;W;5;23%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;80;57;Hazy sunshine;81;55;WNW;6;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or two;54;35;Mostly sunny;63;36;WSW;4;51%;14%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;86;59;Mostly cloudy;84;58;N;15;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;25;15;Mostly sunny;27;14;S;8;67%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;87;75;A shower or two;86;75;NNE;5;63%;61%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;85;72;Partly sunny;88;73;SW;4;67%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;83;58;Hazy sunshine;80;55;NNE;6;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A little a.m. rain;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;NE;4;82%;78%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;42;A t-storm in spots;55;42;NNE;7;73%;74%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;92;74;Partly sunny;90;75;SSW;5;71%;9%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;75;68;Partly sunny, nice;75;68;SSE;7;75%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds breaking;58;50;Spotty showers;57;48;NNW;11;67%;59%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;56;41;Sunny intervals;48;37;SW;14;77%;25%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;Cooler;63;46;E;5;46%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;85;76;An afternoon shower;86;76;SSW;6;75%;60%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;58;38;Showers around;49;36;NW;7;81%;81%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;78;Mostly cloudy;88;79;N;8;68%;44%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A couple of showers;84;73;NNE;5;79%;72%;4

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;85;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;ENE;6;64%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;81;60;Mostly sunny;86;67;SW;8;59%;24%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;67;45;Partly sunny;66;46;NNE;5;48%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;77;65;Partly sunny;73;66;NE;15;59%;23%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;32;21;Variable cloudiness;35;25;SSW;10;92%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with sunshine;84;74;Sunshine and nice;85;74;ENE;13;62%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cooler;73;63;Low clouds;72;64;E;10;49%;52%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;3;Sunshine;14;4;W;6;64%;7%;2

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;22;10;Partial sunshine;21;19;SSW;8;66%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunlit and nice;82;70;Hazy sunshine;89;70;NNE;6;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;85;56;Thickening clouds;82;57;N;8;48%;9%;12

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;42;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;23;NW;18;29%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;56;47;A stray shower;51;44;NW;6;66%;79%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with clearing;-16;-32;Mostly sunny, frigid;-21;-31;NNE;7;81%;29%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;38;28;Sun and clouds, cold;37;29;WNW;8;50%;47%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;35;More clouds than sun;40;27;SSW;8;75%;21%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;0;Sunny, but cold;13;2;WNW;10;62%;3%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;85;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;77;NNE;8;80%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;76;An afternoon shower;90;76;NNW;10;69%;64%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A shower or two;86;73;NE;7;72%;66%;5

Paris, France;Cloudy with a shower;55;45;Rain in the morning;47;37;WSW;6;75%;71%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;92;67;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;S;14;54%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;90;74;Nice with some sun;89;74;SSW;4;68%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;74;A t-storm in spots;91;73;NNE;9;71%;63%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;91;70;An afternoon shower;91;71;ENE;5;53%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder with some sun;49;34;More clouds than sun;48;33;SE;6;69%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunlit and very cold;12;-3;Sunny, but frigid;11;-6;NNW;10;24%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A t-storm in spots;73;52;A shower in spots;70;54;WSW;8;53%;55%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;63;49;Mainly cloudy;62;48;WNW;5;81%;61%;1

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;85;78;A shower or two;85;78;ENE;7;71%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;34;27;Sunshine and chilly;30;22;E;7;62%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow, then rain late;36;35;A little a.m. rain;41;36;SSW;12;95%;66%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;A thunderstorm;91;76;WSW;6;66%;63%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;Partly sunny, warm;81;60;SSE;9;9%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;59;38;Partly sunny;59;43;ESE;5;74%;8%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;25;24;A wintry mix;42;37;SW;12;75%;84%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;48;A little rain;53;44;WNW;9;76%;87%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;64;An afternoon shower;80;63;ENE;11;63%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;73;Mostly sunny;82;73;ENE;13;71%;44%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;63;Periods of sun, nice;77;62;N;9;70%;39%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;81;40;Sunny and delightful;77;39;ENE;4;17%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;SW;6;41%;9%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;81;71;An afternoon shower;81;70;N;6;79%;68%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds breaking;60;46;Cooler with rain;53;41;NNW;9;78%;65%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;49;39;A touch of rain;44;39;S;6;74%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, frigid;15;2;Frigid with sunshine;17;-1;NW;6;22%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and chilly;39;32;Snow and rain;37;32;NE;13;77%;90%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;N;8;77%;57%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing;34;13;Mostly sunny;36;16;SSE;5;74%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;81;73;Nice with sunshine;82;74;ENE;9;71%;27%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;41;38;Variable cloudiness;43;33;SW;13;77%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds, humid;85;74;Partly sunny, humid;85;74;NNE;16;66%;35%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;70;61;Low clouds;71;62;E;13;65%;40%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain late;38;36;Showers around;42;36;SW;14;88%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;52;32;Decreasing clouds;50;25;SSE;5;59%;10%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, cooler;53;34;Brief p.m. showers;39;33;SE;6;83%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;62;39;Plenty of sunshine;57;42;NE;6;31%;51%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;59;54;Heavy showers;59;48;SW;15;73%;100%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;58;30;Mostly sunny;55;31;E;3;41%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, cold;40;24;Mostly sunny, cold;39;23;N;7;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;27;12;Sunny;26;22;SSW;6;52%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;66;50;Clouds and sun;62;47;SSE;1;55%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;64;47;Sunlit and pleasant;66;48;S;10;66%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but very cold;-9;-37;Sunny, but frigid;-10;-35;NNE;4;91%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;45;37;Cloudy, rain;41;36;SSE;7;69%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;44;32;Mostly cloudy;43;33;ENE;6;81%;7%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;86;65;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;NE;5;47%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow at times;29;27;Variable cloudiness;38;31;SSW;11;89%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A wintry mix;39;36;Variable cloudiness;42;31;S;10;87%;35%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny, breezy, humid;77;66;Humid with some sun;78;65;E;16;72%;27%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, pleasant;92;63;Partly sunny;91;66;WSW;4;55%;9%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;44;34;Cloudy and mild;46;32;NE;3;62%;44%;1

