UEFA Nations League draw list

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Wednesday for the UEFA Nations League groups (games to be played from Sept. 6 through Nov. 20):

League A

Group 1: Germany, France, Netherlands.

Group 2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland.

Group 3: Portugal, Italy, Poland.

Group 4: Spain, England, Croatia.

League B

Group 1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic.

Group 2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey.

Group 3: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland.

Group 4: Wales, Ireland, Denmark.

League C

Group 1: Scotland, Albania, Israel.

Group 2: Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia.

Group 3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus.

Group 4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania.

League D

Group 1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra.

Group 2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino.

Group 3: Azerbaijan, Faeroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo.

Group 4: Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar.