UEFA Nations League draw list

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Wednesday for the UEFA Nations League groups (games to be played from Sept. 6 through Nov. 20):
League A
Group 1: Germany, France, Netherlands.
Group 2: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland.
Group 3: Portugal, Italy, Poland.
Group 4: Spain, England, Croatia.
League B
Group 1: Slovakia, Ukraine, Czech Republic.
Group 2: Russia, Sweden, Turkey.
Group 3: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland.
Group 4: Wales, Ireland, Denmark.
League C
Group 1: Scotland, Albania, Israel.
Group 2: Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia.
Group 3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus.
Group 4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania.
League D
Group 1: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra.
Group 2: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino.
Group 3: Azerbaijan, Faeroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo.
Group 4: Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar.