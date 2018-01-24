  1. Home
  2. World

Czech government resigns after losing confidence vote

By  Associated Press
2018/01/24 19:38

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, submits the resignation of his government to President Milos Zeman, right, at the Prague Castle in

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, shake hands with President Milos Zeman, right, after submitting the resignation of his government

Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman addresses media after Prime Minister Andrej Babis has submitted the resignation of his government at the Prague

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis,center left, submits the resignation of his government to President Milos Zeman, center right, at the Pra

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses media after submitting the resignation of his government to President Milos Zeman at the Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — The new Czech minority government led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has resigned after it failed to win a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament last week.

Babis submitted the resignation to President Milos Zeman on Wednesday.

Zeman, Babi's ally, immediately asked Babis to try to form a new government again and said he will swear him in as prime minister in February.

Any new government has to win a parliamentary confidence vote to rule.

Babis' centrist ANO (YES) movement won October's parliamentary election with 78 seats in the 200-seat lower house. But no other parliamentary party agreed to create a majority coalition government with ANO because they consider Babis unsuitable due to fraud charges linked to EU subsidies he faces.

Babis already acknowledged the next government might not include him.