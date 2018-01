BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Wednesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Hyeon Chung, Republic of Korea, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Tomas Berdych (19), Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber (21), Germany, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5).

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (11), Colombia, def. Lleyton Hewitt, Australia and Sam Groth, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Semifinal

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (5), Hungary, def. Shuai Peng, China and Su-Wei Hsieh (8), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-2.

Elena Vesnina, Russia and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina Begu (10), Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Juniors Men's Singles

Third Round

Timofey Skatov (1), Russia, def. Yanki Erel, Turkey, 0-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Chun Hsin Tseng (6), Taiwan, def. Igor Gimenez, Brazil, 6-2, 7-6.

Aidan Mchugh, Britain, def. Ondrej Styler (14), Czech Republic, 7-6, 6-3.

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Drew Baird, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda (7), United States, def. Philip Henning, South Africa, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Ray Ho, Taiwan, def. Wojciech Marek, Poland, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Hugo Gaston (5), France, def. Alexey Zakharov (12), Russia, 7-5, 1-0.

Marko Miladinovic (2), Serbia, def. Rudolf Molleker, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Third Round

Xin Yu Wang (1), China, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Naho Sato (5), Japan, def. Lulu Radovcic (10), Switzerland, 7-6, 6-7, 6-1.

Dalayna Hewitt, United States, def. Amber Marshall, Australia, 7-5, 6-2.

Clara Burel, France, def. Elysia Bolton (12), United States, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniela Vismane (13), Latvia, def. Daria Frayman, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Xiyu Wang (9), China, def. Alexa Noel (7), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

En Shuo Liang (2), Taiwan, def. Kamilla Rakhimova (16), Russia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Henri Squire, Germany and Rudolf Molleker, Germany, def. Philip Henning, South Africa and Andrew Paulson, Czech Republic, 6-7, 7-5, 10-5.

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Filip Cristian Jianu, Romania, def. Naoki Tajima, Japan and Alexey Zakharov (3), Russia, .

Ondrej Styler, Czech Republic and Tomas Machac (6), Czech Republic, def. Aidan Mchugh, Britain and Timofey Skatov (4), Russia, 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Hugo Gaston, France and Clement Tabur (7), France, def. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Sebastian Korda (2), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

En Shuo Liang, Taiwan and Xin Yu Wang (1), China, def. Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, 7-6, 6-3.

Yuki Naito, Japan and Naho Sato (3), Japan, def. Gabriella Da Silva Fick, Australia and Ivana Popovic, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.

Violet Apisah, Australia and Lulu Radovcic (7), Switzerland, def. Loudmilla Bencheikh, France and Mana Kawamura, Japan, 7-6, 6-2.

Simona Waltert, Switzerland and Xiyu Wang (2), China, def. Megan Smith, Australia and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-3, 7-6.