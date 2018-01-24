New Year's resolutions? German couch potatoes say forget it

BERLIN (AP) — It's that time of the year to fulfill those ambitious New Year's resolutions again: More vegetables, less alcohol, sign up for the gym.

But not for Torben Bertram. Fed up with colleagues who kept pressuring him to join workout sessions during his lunch break, the 39-year-old Berliner founded Germany's first couch potato club.

Bertram says his Sofa Sports Association is proudly geared toward the non-vegan, non-overachieving, non-career-obsessed masses.

"I just didn't like this constant pressure to improve myself," Bertram said.

Club activities include swaying back and forth, like in a beer hall; the "Tarzan yell" — beating your chest with your fists and yelling; and the potato chip competition, consisting of eating a plastic cup full of chips without using one's hands — a favorite among the club's child members.