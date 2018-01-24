South Africa vs. India 3rd test scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday at lunch on Day 1 of the third test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers:

India 1st Innings

Murali Vijay c de Kock b Rabada 8

KL Rahul c de Kock b Philander 0

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 5

Virat Kohli not out 24

Extras: (5b, 2lb, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 45

Overs: 27.

Still to bat: Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-13.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 4-2-8-0 (1nb), Vernon Philander 8-7-1-1, Kagiso Rabada 7-2-15-1, Lungi Ngidi 5-4-3-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 3-1-11-0.

South Africa team: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.

Toss: India.

Series: South Africa leads three-test series 2-0.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.