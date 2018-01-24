'Back to School 50% Discount' available for college students on HSR

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As universities across Taiwan prepare to begin a new session after the Lunar New Year concludes, Taiwan's High Speed Rail (HSR) will begin offering up to 50 percent discounts on tickets for college students traveling back to school between Feb. 22 and Feb. 25, reported ETtoday.

Starting on the morning of Jan. 26, tickets will go on sale for tickets on eight "Back to School 50 Percent Discount Trains." In order increase convenience for students, the tickets can be purchased on the T-EX app, the HSR reservation system, convenience stores, and HSR ticket counters.

In addition, HSR is holding the "HSR Member TGo Points Plus Bonus" promotion, in which all TGo members who have ridden the rail system at least once between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, can not only earn a point for each NT$20 spent on tickets, they can also receive a one-time boost of 100 bonus points which can be redeemed by the end of 2018.