Members of Taiwan's indigenous Bunun ethnic group visit ancestral lands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Some members of Taiwan’s indigenous Bunun people, are getting back to their roots by planning a ten day hike through their tribe’s ancestral lands; the mountains and forests of Nantou and Hualien Counties.

There are eleven people from the Mayuan village (馬遠村) in the Wanrung township (萬榮鄉) of Hualien, who will join a 25 person survey expedition led by a scholar of ancient cultures in Taiwan and an experienced trail researcher, Prof. Zheng Anxi (鄭安睎) from the National Taichung University of Education.

The expedition was organized by the Wanrong Township, which hopes to give young people and adults in the tribe an opportunity to reconnect with their ancestral roots. Their trek began the morning of Jan. 24.

They began the morning with a ritual led by tribe elders of the Mayuan village community. The elders prayed to the ancestors for protection and a fortuitous journey for the expeditionary group.

The group eventually drove to the mountains of the Danda region in eastern Nantou (南投), where they struck out on an old trail, whose first recorded use was during the Qing dynasty; A route that is no longer used by the general public.

The group’s trek will retrace the path that a community from Nantou used 80 years ago, when they were forced to relocate their homes into the mountains of the current Hualien region, reports Liberty Times.

During the trek through the mountains, the group aims to camp and pitch fires just as their ancestors did. They will visit sites of historic and religious significance along the trail, which will cross territory that was used as hunting grounds and transit routes by six or seven different tribal communities of the Bunun ethnic group.

The youngest member of the group Tian Longsheng (田龍聖), a 19 year old student in Taipei, says he is nervous but looking forward to the opportunity to visit the lands of his ancestors.

Another member, Ma Yong-en (馬詠恩), 30 years old, says that he plans to find the place where his grandfather was born, and that once he arrives he will proclaim to his ancestors that “their child has returned.”



Professor Zheng (Image from Youtube)