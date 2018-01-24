Opposition leader Navalny targets Kremlin in European court

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is at the European Court of Human Rights for a hearing into whether Russian authorities violated his rights through numerous arrests.

The court ruled last year that seven of those arrests were unlawful and ordered Russia to pay 63,000 euros (about $67,000) in compensation, but the case was appealed.

Navalny appeared in the European court Wednesday in the French city of Strasbourg for the appeals hearing. A final ruling is expected at a later date.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's most serious political foe, Navalny wants to mount a boycott of March presidential elections after he was barred from running.

Navalny has faced fraud charges viewed as political retribution for investigating corruption and leading protests. A Moscow court this week ordered the closure of a foundation that he used for his failed election campaign.