Taiwan and Philippines sign law enforcement training agreement

Investigation Bureau chief led 4-day visit to the Philippines

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/24 17:38

Taiwan and the Philippines signed a law enforcement training accord Monday (photo courtesy of MJIB).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and the Philippines took another step toward closer cooperation by signing an agreement to cooperate on the training of law enforcement officials.

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB, 調查局) said that its director general, Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥), had led a delegation to the Philippines to sign the agreement Monday. The training would improve professional capabilities, scientific practices and investigation into cybercrime.

The accord formed part of the government’s New Southbound Policy, the MJIB said. Since coming into office in May 2016, the Taiwanese government has developed the policy in order to focus on closer contacts with the nations of South and Southeast Asia as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Philippines Bureau of Customs chief Isidro Lapena said the country would its cooperation with Taiwan on border controls, focusing on the smuggling of drugs, cigarettes, alcohol and oil products.
