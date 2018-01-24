Refugees more than once, Rohingya fear return to Myanmar

KUTUPALONG REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh (AP) — Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar say some of them had escaped and returned home several times over past decades, and they're in no mood to repatriate again.

One refugee, Mohammed Younus, says "we run and come to Bangladesh. Then we go back. We come back to Bangladesh, and go back again. They continue the killings."

Under heavy international criticism, Myanmar has agreed to repatriation of an estimated 680,000 Rohingya but the process has been delayed.

While the recent Rohingya exodus has spawned one of the largest refugee crises in the world, smaller groups have been fleeing earlier waves of violence since the late 1970s. They are widely derided in Myanmar as "Bengalis," illegal migrants from Bangladesh, and have long been treated as outsiders by the Buddhist majority.