100-year anniversary of Gustav Klimt’s passing honored

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City government and the Austrian Office Taipei teamed up to celebrate the life and works of Austrian symbolist painter, Gustav Klimt, with a limited time exhibition showing now through January 28.

The exhibition features 14 high-quality reproductions of Klimt's work as well as 58 reproductions completed by local students.



(Image from New Taipei City Government)

Eric Chu, the Mayor of New Taipei City, said that this kind of celebration is a great opportunity for an international exchange as well as an international platform for young local artists.

The exhibit will run until January 28 in the large hall of New Taipei City Government building.



(Image from New Taipei City Government)

At the opening ceremony, Mayor Chu and representatives from over 10 national trade offices attended, including from Austria, Germany, Spain, the European Economic and Trade Office, Palau, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

Reproductions of Klimt’s work were previously displayed in Taipei in 2012.