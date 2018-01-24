  1. Home
Exhibition dubbed 'most Instagrammable'  of 2018 kicks off in Taipei

'Color Gallery' features 15 rooms in 15 colors

By Maggie Huang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/24 17:07

Photo courtesy of Udn FunLife

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A much-anticipated exhibition titled "Color Gallery" has kicked off at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, featuring 15 rooms in 15 colors.

Dubbed as the most Instagrammable exhibition of 2018, the Color Gallery is a Taiwan’s original exhibition targeting Taiwanese heavy Instagram users by combining color elements with everyday scenes, creating an exhibition that will bring a colorful day to the visitors.

Photo courtesy of Udn FunLife

A visit to the exhibition starts with a white room and goes in the order of the pink dressing room, the yellow dining room for breakfast, and the blue subway carriage, each section showcasing the daily life scenes with coordinate colors.

The Color Gallery will exhibit from Jan 17 to April 1. Enter the white balloon tunnel and begin your colorful journey.

Photo courtesy of Udn FunLife

色廊展Color Gallery

Date:  10：00~18：002018/01/17~2018/04/01(closed on Lunar New Years Eve)    

Venue: Warehouse 2, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park

Organizer：Udn FunLife

Ticket channels：udn ticket (https://goo.gl/FQpneU), ibon, FamilyMart、Book Your Life、GOMAJI、17Life、KKTIX、ACCUPASS

Official websitehttps://uevent.udnfunlife.com/ColorGallery2018

FaceBook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/colorgalleryexhibition/

Customer service：02-8643-3955(weekday 9:00~18:00)
Exhibition
Instagram

