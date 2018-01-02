  1. Home
Taiwanese policeman indicted for shooting Vietnamese migrant worker  

The policeman was charged with involuntary homicide

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/24 16:25

Family of deceased Vietnamese worker Nguyen Quoc Phi holding his portrait. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The policeman who was involved in the death of an undocumented Vietnamese migrant worker in August has been charged with involuntary homicide by the local district court in northern Taiwan, reported CNA.

The death of Nguyen Quoc Phi, a Vietnamese migrant worker who was shot dead by two police officers in Jhubei, caused outrage among Taiwan's Vietnamese residents. There was  demand for a thorough investigation of the case.

Local prosecutors filed the charge against the police officer, named Chen Chung-wen (陳崇文), who fired nine shots at the undocumented worker. 

On Jan. 23, a court in Jhubei County concluded that Chen's use of his weapon to prevent the migrant worker from stealing a patrol car and to ensure his own safety, was in accord with the rules of conduct for police use of firearms; however, he was found to have used a disproportionate use of force

In response to the court's indictment, Chen's affiliated police department in Jhubei told CNA that they respected the prosecutors' investigation and the court's ruling in the case. They will keep on assisting Chen and discuss with Nguyen's family on how to seek consensus and a solution to end the case soon, the report said.  
