Mattis thanks Vietnam for supporting sanctions on N. Korea

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is thanking Vietnam for supporting U.N. sanctions against North Korea and expressing hope for building closer military ties to Hanoi.

Mattis arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday from Jakarta, Indonesia, another Southeast Asian nation that the U.S. sees as a key security partner in the region.

The Pentagon chief's visit comes just days before the 50th anniversary of the Tet offensive, a turning point in the American war against communist North Vietnam. Mattis, who did not serve in that war, told reporters flying to Hanoi with him that the war is in the past and should not impede efforts to build closer defense ties.

It is Mattis's first visit to Vietnam.