Taipei launches new garbage trucks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City sent 69 new environmentally-friendly garbage trucks on to its streets Wednesday as part of a plan to replace more than 200 such vehicles.

The program costs a total of NT$570 million (NT$19.5 million) for 215 new trucks, the Central News Agency reported.

At the ceremony Wednesday, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that even though satisfaction with the capital’s environmental protection had already been high before he took office in late 2014, garbage trucks had been a problem because many of them kept breaking down. As a result, the work of the city’s garbage collectors suffered from efficiency issues, he said.

The 215 trucks would be replaced over the space of three years, while the city was spending an additional NT$88 million (US$3 million) to buy 24 smaller mechanical sweepers, CNA reported.

Ko expressed his support for the city’s cleaning workers and greeted them personally before trying out the mechanical sweepers himself.

The effectiveness of the new trucks will be measured soon, as the period leading up to the Lunar New Year is one of the busiest for citizens throwing away unwanted objects.