Weeee SLIDE! is the largest outdoor spiral slide in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Weeeeee! SLIDE continues to thrill visitors and holds the title as the tallest outdoor spiral slide in Asia, according to Yahoo.

The slide was crafted specially for the Mitsukoshi space by the German slide design firm, Wiegand Maelzer and first opened December 22, 2017.

Sliders climb aboard the slide on the third floor (A3) of the the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Taipei Xinyi Place and rocket four stories down to B1.

No need to fuss over an outfit, all riders must sit in cloth sack as they speed down.

Riders must be over 100 cm tall (3.2 feet) and under 100 kg (220 pounds). One trip down the slide costs NT$130 per person (NT$120 for Mitsukoshi VIP card holders).

Be sure to check out the Weeeeee! SLIDE Facebook page for ride specials, like student prices or ladies specials.