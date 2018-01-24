Southeast Asia leaders head to Delhi to celebrate India ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are gathering in New Delhi to celebrate their countries' ties with India, though the meeting comes amid confusion about the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar violence by the hundreds of thousands.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was to arrive in New Delhi later Wednesday for the Thursday celebration, which will also include Cambodian leader Hun Sen, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, among others.

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, were coming to New Delhi to celebrate 25 years of the group's ties with India.

Myanmar has said it is ready for the Rohingya to return, but Bangladesh says more time may be needed amid questions over the Rohingyas' safety and willingness.