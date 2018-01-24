Indonesian leader begins 2-day official visit in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Indonesia's president has arrived in Sri Lanka on a two-day state visit to meet with political leaders and sign agreements related to trade and investments.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was received at the airport by Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana. The ministry says he'll open talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena later Wednesday.

He will meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday and discuss trade and economic cooperation. The countries are also scheduled to sign several memoranda of understanding during Widodo's visit.

Sri Lanka and Indonesia established diplomatic relations 65 years ago and have maintained cordial ties.