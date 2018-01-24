Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Chinese partner stopped in semifinals at Australian Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—No.8 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Peng Shuai were stopped by No.5 seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the women’s doubles semifinals at the Australian Open on Wednesday, 6-4, 6-2.

Hsieh and Peng were not off to a great start against Babos and Mladenovic, trailing at 5-1after being broken two times in the opening set. Hsieh and Peng did well to fight back and steadily found their way back into the match, fighting off two set points in two games. The pair even held points to make it 5-5 but couldn’t hold off a huge performance at the net from Mladenovic - Babos was able to serve it out.

The Taiwanese-Chinese duo wasn’t able to repeat their first set heroic resistance in the second set.