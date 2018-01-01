Indians wishing each other good morning freeze phones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When Google engineers found phones on the Indian subcontinent froze more than in other parts of the world, they went out searching for a reason, and they found it: Indians wishing each other good morning by sending pretty pictures from their phones.

According to the Wall Street Journal, most Indians use Android phones and have the tendency to search for pictures with text which they send out to friends as soon as the day breaks.

The result is system overload, with too much volume concentrated within a short space of time. “Before the clock hits 8 a.m., hundreds of millions of images have fired off in either directions,” the India Times reported.

Last January 1, the servers at Whatsapp crashed because Indians fired off 20 billion messages to set a record for a single country.

The company set up the Status system to allow users to send messages to several persons on a list instead of having to send them separately to each person.

The picture website Pinterest opened a special area with photos and sayings likely to be used for such morning messages, leading to interest from India increasing nine-fold within a year.