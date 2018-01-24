Pacific Rim trade pact makes step toward new deal without US

TOKYO (AP) — Leaders of countries in a Pacific Rim trade pact rejected by President Donald Trump are welcoming progress on a final agreement to press ahead without U.S.

Officials said Wednesday that the accord reached in Tokyo clears the way for signing a Trans-Pacific Partnership deal by early March.

It also signals a resolve against protectionism at a time when the Trump administration is pursuing more aggressive action against trading partners perceived to be violating rules.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum global summit in the Swiss Alps, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's deal shows TPP members are pushing back against harmful "anti-trade" tendencies.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters in Brisbane the revised deal would bring billions of dollars in additional exports and thousands of additional jobs.