Sweden calls on China to release detained book publisher

BEIJING (AP) — Sweden says it expects China to release a Swedish book publisher who was taken off a train by Chinese police four days ago while in the company of his country's diplomats.

Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom said in a statement Tuesday posted online that China has given no specific reason for the detention of Gui Minhai.

Sweden has already summoned China's ambassador in the Scandinavian country over Gui's detention.

Gui ran a Hong Kong publishing company specializing in gossipy tales about high-level Chinese politics when he disappeared from his Thai holiday home about two years ago. He later turned up in China in police custody stating that he'd turned himself in to mainland authorities over a hit-and-run accident.

He was released into house arrest in October.