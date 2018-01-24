|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|48
|33
|12
|3
|69
|170
|124
|Boston
|46
|28
|10
|8
|64
|153
|114
|Toronto
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|155
|143
|Detroit
|47
|19
|20
|8
|46
|125
|141
|Montreal
|48
|20
|22
|6
|46
|124
|150
|Florida
|46
|19
|21
|6
|44
|130
|154
|Ottawa
|46
|15
|22
|9
|39
|122
|163
|Buffalo
|48
|13
|26
|9
|35
|110
|163
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|146
|136
|New Jersey
|47
|24
|15
|8
|56
|144
|143
|Philadelphia
|48
|24
|16
|8
|56
|140
|136
|Columbus
|48
|26
|19
|3
|55
|129
|136
|Pittsburgh
|50
|26
|21
|3
|55
|145
|150
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|24
|20
|5
|53
|170
|179
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|24
|20
|5
|53
|147
|146
|Carolina
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|131
|149
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|49
|29
|13
|7
|65
|161
|132
|Nashville
|46
|28
|11
|7
|63
|142
|123
|St. Louis
|50
|29
|18
|3
|61
|145
|129
|Dallas
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|154
|130
|Colorado
|47
|27
|17
|3
|57
|156
|136
|Minnesota
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|141
|134
|Chicago
|47
|22
|19
|6
|50
|139
|132
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|47
|32
|11
|4
|68
|163
|126
|San Jose
|47
|26
|14
|7
|59
|138
|127
|Calgary
|47
|25
|16
|6
|56
|133
|129
|Los Angeles
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|137
|120
|Anaheim
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|137
|138
|Edmonton
|48
|21
|24
|3
|45
|131
|154
|Vancouver
|48
|19
|23
|6
|44
|127
|155
|Arizona
|49
|12
|28
|9
|33
|117
|170
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Detroit 3, New Jersey 0
Colorado 4, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 2, Chicago 0
Buffalo 2, Calgary 1, OT
Arizona 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1
Boston 3, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, OT
Montreal 4, Colorado 2
St. Louis 3, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3, OT
Dallas 6, Florida 1
Buffalo 5, Edmonton 0
Vegas 6, Columbus 3
Anaheim 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Vancouver 6, Los Angeles 2
Winnipeg 5, San Jose 4, OT
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.