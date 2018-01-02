  1. Home
CIA Director: North Korea only a 'handful of months' away from strategic arsenal of ICBMs

Speaking in Washington D.C. on Jan. 23, Mike Pompeo said the intelligence agency considers Kim Jong Un a 'rational actor'

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/24 14:21

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (file photo) (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Tuesday Jan. 23, CIA director Mike Pompeo spoke at the conservative American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in Washington D.C, and warned of the quickly increasing capability of North Korea’s ICBM program.

Pompeo stated that North Korea may be only be a “handful of months” away from having the ability to launch a battery of trans-pacific ICBM simultaneously targeting U.S. strategic targets in the Pacific or the U.S. itself.

Pompeo emphasized that after recent successes in Pyongyang’s missile development program, the next logical step will be for Kim Jong Un to begin developing an arsenal of the ICBMs which have been successfully tested.

Beyond that, Kim will also seek to impress upon the U.S. and others in the region that it does indeed have the capability to strike in such a manner and inflict losses on the United States without a moment’s notice, reports the Atlantic.

Pompeo says that while the Trump administration pursues a diplomatic solution to the mounting crisis, the CIA has been working to develop other strategies of deterrence that can be employed should it become necessary. 

The CIA Director noted, that in the analysis of the intelligence community, Kim is considered to be a “rational actor” and recognizes the risks of his potential threat to the United States.

A key point in the talk was that Pompeo said the CIA believes that Pyongyang is developing its missile programs for more than simply military deterrence.

He said that he thinks given the tools and opportunities, Kim would readily use a nuclear arsenal to force the reunification of the two Koreas under the authority of the DPRK, reports RT.


North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un (Associated Press)
