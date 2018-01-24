All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 48 33 12 3 69 170 124 Boston 46 28 10 8 64 153 114 Toronto 49 26 18 5 57 155 143 Detroit 47 19 20 8 46 125 141 Montreal 48 20 22 6 46 124 150 Florida 46 19 21 6 44 130 154 Ottawa 46 15 22 9 39 122 163 Buffalo 48 13 26 9 35 110 163 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136 New Jersey 47 24 15 8 56 144 143 Philadelphia 48 24 16 8 56 140 136 Columbus 48 26 19 3 55 129 136 Pittsburgh 50 26 21 3 55 145 150 N.Y. Rangers 49 24 20 5 53 147 146 N.Y. Islanders 49 24 20 5 53 170 179 Carolina 48 21 19 8 50 131 149 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 46 28 11 7 63 142 123 Winnipeg 48 28 13 7 63 156 128 St. Louis 50 29 18 3 61 145 129 Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 154 130 Colorado 47 27 17 3 57 156 136 Minnesota 48 26 17 5 57 141 134 Chicago 47 22 19 6 50 139 132 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 47 32 11 4 68 163 126 San Jose 46 26 14 6 58 134 122 Calgary 47 25 16 6 56 133 129 Los Angeles 48 25 18 5 55 137 120 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 137 138 Edmonton 48 21 24 3 45 131 154 Vancouver 48 19 23 6 44 127 155 Arizona 49 12 28 9 33 117 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 2, Chicago 0

Buffalo 2, Calgary 1, OT

Arizona 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Boston 3, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, OT

Montreal 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3, OT

Dallas 6, Florida 1

Buffalo 5, Edmonton 0

Vegas 6, Columbus 3

Anaheim 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled