By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/24 13:48
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 48 33 12 3 69 170 124
Boston 46 28 10 8 64 153 114
Toronto 49 26 18 5 57 155 143
Detroit 47 19 20 8 46 125 141
Montreal 48 20 22 6 46 124 150
Florida 46 19 21 6 44 130 154
Ottawa 46 15 22 9 39 122 163
Buffalo 48 13 26 9 35 110 163
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136
New Jersey 47 24 15 8 56 144 143
Philadelphia 48 24 16 8 56 140 136
Columbus 48 26 19 3 55 129 136
Pittsburgh 50 26 21 3 55 145 150
N.Y. Islanders 49 24 20 5 53 170 179
N.Y. Rangers 49 24 20 5 53 147 146
Carolina 48 21 19 8 50 131 149
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 46 28 11 7 63 142 123
Winnipeg 48 28 13 7 63 156 128
St. Louis 50 29 18 3 61 145 129
Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 154 130
Colorado 47 27 17 3 57 156 136
Minnesota 48 26 17 5 57 141 134
Chicago 47 22 19 6 50 139 132
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 47 32 11 4 68 163 126
San Jose 46 26 14 6 58 134 122
Calgary 47 25 16 6 56 133 129
Los Angeles 47 25 17 5 55 135 114
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 137 138
Edmonton 48 21 24 3 45 131 154
Vancouver 47 18 23 6 42 121 153
Arizona 49 12 28 9 33 117 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 2, Chicago 0

Buffalo 2, Calgary 1, OT

Arizona 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Boston 3, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, OT

Montreal 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3, OT

Dallas 6, Florida 1

Buffalo 5, Edmonton 0

Vegas 6, Columbus 3

Anaheim 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled