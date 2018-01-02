Tickets for Taiwan's East Coast trains for Lunar New Year fully booked minutes after website opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When Taiwan Railways opened their ticket sales for the rail lines on the Eastern coast for Lunar New Year holiday at midnight (12:00 a.m., Jan. 24), an estimated 240,000 people rushed to the site to book tickets, which caused problems for the website.

Apparently, many netizens have adopted a strategy of filling in all the necessary fields on the webpage booking application, and then as soon as the clock strikes 12:00 a.m. everyone then immediately sends in their order.

Last night, it was too much for the Taiwan Railways site to handle.



A Taiwan Railways representative said that in the first minute of ticket reservations, 50,000 orders flooded in, reserving about 110,000 tickets, reports Liberty Times.

While many were dealing with a frozen website, or were unable to submit their reservations, tickets were quickly sold out for most of the Eastern line trains during the Lunar New Year.

TRA officials remind people that if their full payment for reservations is not received within two days, their reservations will be canceled.

Tickets for the TRA West Coast lines during the Lunar New Year will go on sale tonight at midnight (12:00 a.m., Jan.25).