US drone kills 2 militants from Haqqani network in Pakistan

PARACHINAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials and police say two missiles fired from a U.S. drone have struck a home near the Afghan border, killing two militants from the Haqqani network.

Local police chief Ameer Zaman Khan says Wednesday's strike took place in Dapa Mamuzai village near Pakistan's Kurram tribal region.

Two intelligence officials identified the slain militants as commander Ahsanullah and Nasir Mehsud. They say the men were from the Haqqani network of the Afghan Taliban.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to media because of the sensitive nature of the issue.

Pakistan considers U.S. drone strikes a violation of its sovereignty, while the U.S. accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens for militants.

Pakistan denies the charge, saying it acts against militants without discrimination.