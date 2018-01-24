Avalanche lose 4-2 to Canadiens, ending 10-game win streak

MONTREAL (AP) — Jonathan Drouin had a goal and two assists, and the Montreal Canadiens ended Colorado's 10-game winning streak Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 20 saves for his 14th win of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored late in the third period for the Avalanche, who lost for the first time in 2018. Colorado's previous defeat came against Arizona on Dec. 27.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 36 shots but dropped to 0-7-2 in Montreal. The former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie is 1-10-3 vs. the Canadiens.

Montreal outshot Colorado 40-22 and won for only the second time in six games.

BRUINS 3, DEVILS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and Boston kept surging toward the All-Star break with a win over New Jersey.

Patrice Bergeron and Riley Nash also scored for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight and improved to 13-0-4 in their last 17 games. Tuukka Rask stopped 37 shots as Boston won again despite being outshot 39-24.

Miles Wood and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which has lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season. Cory Schneider made 17 saves in the first two periods and Ken Appleby stopped the only four shots he faced in the third for the slumping Devils, who are 2-6-3 in the last 11.

FLYERS 3, RED WINGS 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Travis Konecny scored 27 seconds into overtime to lift Philadelphia over Detroit.

The goal stood up after a video review, which determined Konecny was not offside when he got the puck near the blue line after Dylan Larkin lost it along the boards.

Jakub Voracek scored a tiebreaking goal in the last minute of the second period and assisted on Andrew MacDonald's goal late in the first for the Flyers. Brian Elliott stopped 19 shots.

The Flyers have won four straight, for the second time this month, and 16 of 22 to surge into the playoff race.

Jonathan Ericsson and Frans Nielsen scored for the Red Wings. Detroit has lost five of seven, pushing the franchise closer to missing the playoffs in consecutive season for the first time since a five-year drought from 1979-83.

Petr Mrazek, coming off consecutive shutouts, made 28 saves.

PENGUINS 3, HURRICANES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dominik Simon and Jean-Sebastien Dea scored 76 seconds apart in the second period, fellow rookie Casey DeSmith made 34 saves and Pittsburgh beat Carolina.

Jake Guentzel added a goal midway through the third and Sidney Crosby extended the NHL's longest active point streak to eight games for Pittsburgh, which has won six of eight.

Derek Ryan had the goal for the Hurricanes, who have lost four of five and are 2-6-0 since beating the Penguins twice in a week spanning the New Year.

BLUES 3, SENATORS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carter Hutton made 25 saves for his 10th career shutout and St. Louis got goals from Vladimir Sobotka and Vladimir Tarasenko to beat struggling Ottawa.

Brayden Schenn, who also had an assist, added an empty-net goal for his 20th of the season.

The game was a bounce-back effort for Hutton, pulled after giving up three goals on 12 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Arizona.

Hutton, normally the Blues' backup, started for the fourth consecutive game and eighth in the last 10. He earned his second shutout this season.

The Blues have earned at least one point in 11 of their last 12 games against Ottawa (7-1-4). St. Louis had lost four straight home games to the Senators before snapping that skid.

The loss was Ottawa's fourth in a row overall.

