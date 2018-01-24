All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 48 33 12 3 69 170 124 17-5-1 16-7-2 9-3-1 Boston 46 28 10 8 64 153 114 16-5-4 12-5-4 9-1-2 Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136 18-7-1 10-8-4 8-4-3 Toronto 49 26 18 5 57 155 143 13-8-2 13-10-3 6-4-1 New Jersey 47 24 15 8 56 144 143 13-7-3 11-8-5 5-6-1 Philadelphia 48 24 16 8 56 140 136 13-8-4 11-8-4 5-2-4 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 16-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 Pittsburgh 50 26 21 3 55 145 150 16-7-1 10-14-2 10-4-0 N.Y. Rangers 48 24 19 5 53 144 140 17-8-3 7-11-2 7-6-3 N.Y. Islanders 49 24 20 5 53 170 179 13-7-3 11-13-2 7-7-1 Carolina 48 21 19 8 50 131 149 10-7-4 11-12-4 6-5-3 Detroit 47 19 20 8 46 125 141 10-9-7 9-11-1 6-9-2 Montreal 48 20 22 6 46 124 150 12-9-5 8-13-1 9-6-2 Florida 45 19 20 6 44 129 148 11-7-3 8-13-3 6-4-1 Ottawa 46 15 22 9 39 122 163 9-10-5 6-12-4 5-7-3 Buffalo 47 12 26 9 33 105 163 6-12-3 6-14-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 46 31 11 4 66 157 123 18-2-2 13-9-2 11-1-1 Nashville 46 28 11 7 63 142 123 16-4-3 12-7-4 10-3-2 Winnipeg 48 28 13 7 63 156 128 17-3-1 11-10-6 7-5-2 St. Louis 50 29 18 3 61 145 129 16-10-0 13-8-3 6-4-1 San Jose 46 26 14 6 58 134 122 14-6-2 12-8-4 12-2-3 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 148 129 16-6-1 11-11-3 7-10-0 Colorado 47 27 17 3 57 156 136 18-7-1 9-10-2 7-5-1 Minnesota 48 26 17 5 57 141 134 17-4-4 9-13-1 8-8-0 Calgary 47 25 16 6 56 133 129 12-11-2 13-5-4 8-5-1 Los Angeles 47 25 17 5 55 135 114 12-9-3 13-8-2 5-8-3 Anaheim 48 22 17 9 53 131 135 12-9-3 10-8-6 8-5-5 Chicago 47 22 19 6 50 139 132 12-10-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 47 21 23 3 45 131 149 10-12-1 11-11-2 9-2-0 Vancouver 47 18 23 6 42 121 153 7-12-3 11-11-3 4-9-1 Arizona 49 12 28 9 33 117 170 6-14-3 6-14-6 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 2, Chicago 0

Buffalo 2, Calgary 1, OT

Arizona 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Boston 3, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, OT

Montreal 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3, OT

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled