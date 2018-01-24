Marchand has goal, assist for Bruins in 3-2 win over Devils

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins continued surging toward the All-Star break with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Patrice Bergeron and Riley Nash also scored for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight and improved to 13-0-4 in their last 17 games. Tuukka Rask stopped 37 shots as Boston won again despite being outshot 39-24.

Miles Wood and Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, which has lost three straight in regulation for the first time this season. Corey Schneider made 27 saves in the first two periods and Ken Appleby stopped the only four shots he faced in the third for the slumping Devils, who are 2-6-3 in the last 11.

New Jersey outshot Boston 20-9 in the first period, but couldn't get anything past Rask. After a wild second period, Rask stopped 12 more shots. Marchand gave the Bruins the lead on a breakaway goal, his 21st, with 33 seconds left in the middle period.

Marchand also assisted on Bergeron's power-play goal with 7:07 to go in the second that tied it 2-all. It was the 20th goal of the season for Bergeron, who joined linemates Marchand and David Pastrnak to reach 20 goals.

Bergeron tying goal came with New Jersey down two men because of penalties. Wood had only served 33 seconds of a double-minor for interference and cross-checking when Marcus Johansson was called for tripping at 12:03.

Nash scored Boston's first goal 7:03 into the second, tying it after Wood broke the scoreless tie with a goal at 2:05. Severson scored for New Jersey two minutes later.

NOTES: Schneider, who was sidelined two of the previous three games with an illness, left after the second period. ... Marchand's goal and assist gave him nine points in his last four games. ... All-Star LW Taylor Hall sat out his second straight game for the Devils with a hand injury. ... Boston was without D Charlie McAvoy, who had a procedure to correct an abnormal heart rhythm on Monday and is expected to miss two weeks.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Nashville on Thursday night.

Bruins: At Ottawa on Thursday night.