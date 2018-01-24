Activists rip Kim Jong Un's photo in Olympic protest

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Anti-Pyongyang activists have ripped photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the latest protests against South Korea's outreach to North Korea over next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The protests have yet to meaningfully affect preparations for the Games, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in views as an opportunity to improve relations after tensions over the North's nuclear program.

The protest at Seoul's National Assembly on Wednesday came days after conservatives burned Kim's photo and a North Korean flag in the streets while a North delegation visited. It drew an angry reaction from Pyongyang, which called the protesters "human scum" and demanded Seoul apologize.

North Korea agreed earlier this month to send a delegation to the Olympics in the first formal talks between the rivals in nearly two years.